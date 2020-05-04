Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 28,600 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Facebook makes up approximately 3.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

Shares of FB stock opened at $202.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

