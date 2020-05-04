Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $183.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.32.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $113.34 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.