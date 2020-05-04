Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOH. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.77.

NYSE:MOH opened at $171.50 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

