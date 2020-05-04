Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $210.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.77.

MOH opened at $171.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after buying an additional 1,005,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $79,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,490,000 after buying an additional 534,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 230,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after buying an additional 187,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

