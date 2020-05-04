Monero (XMR) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $59.96 or 0.00684781 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinroom, Coinut and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $108.31 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,547,548 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Exmo, B2BX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Crex24, Binance, CoinEx, Bitlish, Coindeal, Cryptomate, BitBay, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Bisq, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Kraken, Ovis, Nanex, Stocks.Exchange, Coinut, OKEx, DragonEX, Graviex, Bithumb, Upbit, Mercatox, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, Huobi, Liquid, TradeOgre, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Livecoin, Coinroom, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, SouthXchange and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

