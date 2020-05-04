Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. On average, analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,235.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,051 shares of company stock worth $83,140. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

