Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 6,530 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Shares of PEP opened at $130.14 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

