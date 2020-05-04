Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 21,264 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 101,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 150,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 63,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

