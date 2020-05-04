Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $8.47 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

Facebook stock opened at $202.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

