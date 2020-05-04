Mplx (MPLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MPLX opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.97. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

