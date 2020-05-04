Narwhal Capital Management Has $7.07 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77. The company has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

