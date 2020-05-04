Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $202.27 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

