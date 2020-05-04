National Bank Financial Trims Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Target Price to C$0.60

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

TKO opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$89.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 399,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,762.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

