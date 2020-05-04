National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 998.17 ($13.13).

A number of research firms have recently commented on NG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.48) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a GBX 1,065 ($14.01) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 930 ($12.23) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NG traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 935.60 ($12.31). 2,530,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 899.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 939.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

