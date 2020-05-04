Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

NWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher H. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

