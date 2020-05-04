Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.