Newton (NEW) Hits Market Cap of $10.27 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.02310345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00191805 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065010 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

