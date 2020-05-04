NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 138,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,689.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson acquired 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $30,175.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,640,642 shares of company stock valued at $22,053,485 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. 328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,343. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.