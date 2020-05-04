Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.27 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

