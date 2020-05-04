North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.03 million.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.74. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 29,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,482.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,482.40. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert acquired 6,940 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,445.08. Insiders acquired a total of 95,940 shares of company stock valued at $633,477 in the last three months.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

