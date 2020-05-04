North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOA opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

