Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 139.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 72,588 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,737,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 548,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 194,905 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 101,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $15.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

