Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,804 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,907,000 after purchasing an additional 313,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

