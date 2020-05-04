On Track Innovations (OTIVF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 57.97%.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

Shares of On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.24. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.