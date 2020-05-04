Oppenheimer Trims Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Target Price to $55.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $66.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Shares of WH stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $99,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

