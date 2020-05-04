Opus Capital Group LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $201.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

