Opus Capital Group LLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

