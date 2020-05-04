Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 462.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $175.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.