Osisko gold royalties’ (OR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.19.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$13.16 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.93.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is -12.90%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

