Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 14,020 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

