Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

IMRA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Passage Bio stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix bought 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

