Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. Scotiabank began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Passage Bio stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.