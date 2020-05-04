Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pentair by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. 84,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

