PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $130.13 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.