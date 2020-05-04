PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.3% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 376,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.