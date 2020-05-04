PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Shares of PEP opened at $130.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.