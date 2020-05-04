PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.69. 376,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. The company has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

