PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 6.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

