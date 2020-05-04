Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,258 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $192.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.