Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $234.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

