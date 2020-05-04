Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 172.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 245,616 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 427,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

