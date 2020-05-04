Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $175.57 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

