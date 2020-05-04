PFG Advisors Has $319,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,113,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,261,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $121,902,000 after purchasing an additional 91,228 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 115,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

