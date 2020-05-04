Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

