Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 37,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 58,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 159,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,388,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after buying an additional 177,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 204,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

