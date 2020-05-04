Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Reduced by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

