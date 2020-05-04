Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $92,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $65.56 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

