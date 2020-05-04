PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,005. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

