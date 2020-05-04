Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 155 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $127.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

