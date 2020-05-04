Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. AXA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PEP stock opened at $130.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

